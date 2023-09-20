PDP, NNPP lawmakers dominate certificate forgery scandal

Sept 20,2023.

Certificate forgery allegations featured prominently again as election petition tribunals delivered judgements across the country.

Allegations on forged (or missing) certificates have become a recurring issue in Nigeria’s political scene since 1999 when the country returned to democracy.

Although not all the allegations resulted in proven cases of certificate forgery, as some cases were dismissed in court due to a lack of evidence, a few others were rightly found guilty of this infraction.

However, the trend has continued unabated with the recent judgements emanating from the various election petition tribunals on the outcome of 2023 general elections.

Naija247News reports that some members of the National Assembly were sacked by tribunals over certificate forgery. However, it is believed that the last is yet to be heard as the affected lawmakers are appealing the judgements.

Checks by Naija247News showed that the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunals across the country have upturned the election victories of 25 House of Representatives members and five (5) Senators.

A breakdown showed that the PDP has lost 12 members in the House, closely followed by the Labour Party, LP, with 10 members, while the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, and the APC have lost three and one members, respectively.

However, both the duo of the NNPP and PDP federal lawmakers have been alleged by the tribunal to have forged their certificates.

Idris Dankawu (Kano NNPP)

The tribunal sacked Idris Dankawu of the NNPP for forging his West African School Certificate, WAEC, which he submitted for election into the Kumbotso Federal House of Representatives Constituency of Kano State.

Munir Babba Danagudi of the APC who contested against Dankawu, had filed a petition, alleging that Dankawu presented a fraudulent secondary school certificate to gain admission into Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Kaduna.

The chairman of the three man panel, Justice I.P. Chima in the verdict declared that: “Idris Dankawu of NNPP forged his WAEC certificate,” and as a consequence, the election was voided.

The tribunal also instructed INEC to set aside the Certificate of Return previously awarded to Dankawu and instead, declared Danagudi as the winner of the Kumbotso Federal Constituency poll.

Muktar Umar Yerima (Kano NNPP)

Muktar Umar Yerima’s election was declared invalid due to the alleged forgery of his primary school certificate, which had been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The petitioner in the case, Hafizu Kawu of the APC had challenged Yerima’s eligibility and presented evidence proving the forgery allegations.

According to the tribunal, the case of the petitioner, Hafizu Kawu challenging Yerima’s emergence succeeded in proving a case of forgery against him.

The court as a result held that the NNPP had no candidate in the election and that all the votes that were cast for Yerima were wasted votes.

The tribunal held that Yerima’s defence that he made a change of name in 2022 did not hold water having been using three (Umar Mukhtar Zakari) names on his international passport since 2009, while his primary school certificate still bore Umar Mukhtar.

It, therefore, directed INEC to retract the certificate of return that had previously been issued to Yerima, effectively stripping him of his elected position.(www.naija247news.com)