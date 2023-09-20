Nigeria’s Foreign Trade Q2’2023

Third Consecutive Quarter of Trade Surplus Nigeria’s foreign trade stood at ₦12.74 trillion in the
second quarter of the year (Q2’2023), which was 5.77% higher than ₦12.05 trillion recorded in the first
quarter of the year, but 7.60% lower than the ₦13.79
recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022,
according to the data released by the Nigerian Bureau
of Statistics (NBS).
The data showed a positive trade balance due to an
increase in export compared to import in the period
under review compared to the previous quarter. The
country’s total export increased by 8.15% to ₦7.02
trillion in Q2’2023, from ₦6.49 trillion in Q1’2023, but
declined by -5.20% when compared to ₦7.40 trillion
recorded in the second quarter of 2022, while total
imports increased by 2.99% to ₦5.73 trillion in the
second quarter of the year, compared to ₦5.56 trillion
recorded in Q1’2023, but dropped by 10.37% in
comparism to ₦6.39 trillion imported in the
corresponding period of 2022.
The value of export traded by the country was
dominated by Crude oil, which accounted for 79.63%
(₦5.59 trillion) of the total export, trailed by Other Oil
Products, which accounted for 10.56% (₦740.74
billion) of the total export, and then Agricultural goods,
Manufactured goods, and Raw Materials accounted for
4.00%, 3.02%, and 2.08% of total export accordingly in
Q2’2023.
Following the NBS report, Manufactured products such
as Used vehicles with diesel or semidiesel engine,
Filters, motorcycles etc., were the highest imported items in the second quarter of the year, with 52.74%
(₦3.02 trillion) of total importation, followed by other
Petroleum oil Products with 28.85% ((₦1.65 trillion),
while Raw Material and Agriculture accounted for
9.92% and 7.94% respectively of the total import for the
period under review.
Importation by Region and Country
Nigeria imported more goods from Asia, in the quarter
under review, valued at ₦2.31 trillion or 40.40% of total
import, trailed by Europe with ₦1.97 trillion or 34.33%,
America with ₦1.19 trillion or 20.85%, Africa with
₦237.33 billion or 4.14%, and Oceania with ₦16.00
trillion or 0.28%. By country of origin, imported goods
originated mainly from China, valued at ₦1.27 trillion,
represent 22.17% of the total imports. This was
followed by United States with ₦921.45 billion
(16.09%), Belgium with ₦460.43 billion (8.04%), India
with ₦417.77 billion (7.30%) of total imports, and then
the Netherlands with ₦369.69 billion or 6.46% of the
total imports.
Exportation by Region and Country
Nigeria exported most products to Europe with goods
valued at ₦3.16 trillion or 45.05% of total exports,
trailed by exports to Asia valued at ₦1.73 trillion,
America with ₦1.37 billion, and Africa with ₦747.84
billion of total exports. Netherlands topped the export
destination for Nigeria during the quarter under review
with ₦788.85 billion of export traded. The remaining
top four export destinations were the United States of
America, Indonesia, France, and Spain with goods
valued at ₦718.63 billion, ₦550.18 billion, ₦540.73
billion, and ₦504.45 billion of export trade respectively Our View
The report showed that the country’s foreign trade was
higher in the second quarter of the year, compared to
the first quarter, and was able to export more than
import, which led to a trade surplus in the period under
review. However, importation has remained high
quarter-on-quarter due to the country’s sustained
petrol import amidst decline in agricultural imports.
Nigeria imported more goods from Asia in the period
under review, while Europe topped the destination for
most export.
Conclusively, a Positive trade balance implies
increasing demand for the country’s goods. This should
relatively influence the value of the country’s local
currency when compared to international currencies,
which means that the exchange rate of naira to dollars
during a period of trade surplus will be lesser. However,
the country is yet to benefit from the impact of its trade
surplus and foreign exchange rates have only
increased within these periods. This buoys down to the
fact that Nigeria is largely a one sector export economy
and that the trade surplus is still as a result of increase
in crude oil prices.
