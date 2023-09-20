Nigeria’s Foreign Trade Q2’2023

Third Consecutive Quarter of Trade Surplus Nigeria’s foreign trade stood at ₦12.74 trillion in the

second quarter of the year (Q2’2023), which was 5.77% higher than ₦12.05 trillion recorded in the first

quarter of the year, but 7.60% lower than the ₦13.79

recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022,

according to the data released by the Nigerian Bureau

of Statistics (NBS).

The data showed a positive trade balance due to an

increase in export compared to import in the period

under review compared to the previous quarter. The

country’s total export increased by 8.15% to ₦7.02

trillion in Q2’2023, from ₦6.49 trillion in Q1’2023, but

declined by -5.20% when compared to ₦7.40 trillion

recorded in the second quarter of 2022, while total

imports increased by 2.99% to ₦5.73 trillion in the

second quarter of the year, compared to ₦5.56 trillion

recorded in Q1’2023, but dropped by 10.37% in

comparism to ₦6.39 trillion imported in the

corresponding period of 2022.

The value of export traded by the country was

dominated by Crude oil, which accounted for 79.63%

(₦5.59 trillion) of the total export, trailed by Other Oil

Products, which accounted for 10.56% (₦740.74

billion) of the total export, and then Agricultural goods,

Manufactured goods, and Raw Materials accounted for

4.00%, 3.02%, and 2.08% of total export accordingly in

Q2’2023.

Following the NBS report, Manufactured products such

as Used vehicles with diesel or semidiesel engine,

Filters, motorcycles etc., were the highest imported items in the second quarter of the year, with 52.74%

(₦3.02 trillion) of total importation, followed by other

Petroleum oil Products with 28.85% ((₦1.65 trillion),

while Raw Material and Agriculture accounted for

9.92% and 7.94% respectively of the total import for the

period under review.

Importation by Region and Country

Nigeria imported more goods from Asia, in the quarter

under review, valued at ₦2.31 trillion or 40.40% of total

import, trailed by Europe with ₦1.97 trillion or 34.33%,

America with ₦1.19 trillion or 20.85%, Africa with

₦237.33 billion or 4.14%, and Oceania with ₦16.00

trillion or 0.28%. By country of origin, imported goods

originated mainly from China, valued at ₦1.27 trillion,

represent 22.17% of the total imports. This was

followed by United States with ₦921.45 billion

(16.09%), Belgium with ₦460.43 billion (8.04%), India

with ₦417.77 billion (7.30%) of total imports, and then

the Netherlands with ₦369.69 billion or 6.46% of the

total imports.

Exportation by Region and Country

Nigeria exported most products to Europe with goods

valued at ₦3.16 trillion or 45.05% of total exports,

trailed by exports to Asia valued at ₦1.73 trillion,

America with ₦1.37 billion, and Africa with ₦747.84

billion of total exports. Netherlands topped the export

destination for Nigeria during the quarter under review

with ₦788.85 billion of export traded. The remaining

top four export destinations were the United States of

America, Indonesia, France, and Spain with goods

valued at ₦718.63 billion, ₦550.18 billion, ₦540.73

billion, and ₦504.45 billion of export trade respectively Our View

The report showed that the country’s foreign trade was

higher in the second quarter of the year, compared to

the first quarter, and was able to export more than

import, which led to a trade surplus in the period under

review. However, importation has remained high

quarter-on-quarter due to the country’s sustained

petrol import amidst decline in agricultural imports.

Nigeria imported more goods from Asia in the period

under review, while Europe topped the destination for

most export.

Conclusively, a Positive trade balance implies

increasing demand for the country’s goods. This should

relatively influence the value of the country’s local

currency when compared to international currencies,

which means that the exchange rate of naira to dollars

during a period of trade surplus will be lesser. However,

the country is yet to benefit from the impact of its trade

surplus and foreign exchange rates have only

increased within these periods. This buoys down to the

fact that Nigeria is largely a one sector export economy

and that the trade surplus is still as a result of increase

in crude oil prices.

