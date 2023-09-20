Menu
Nigerians raise over 32 million naira for Mohbad’s son- Samklef

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 20, 2023.

Nigerian Singer, Samklef, has provided an update on the substantial crowdfunding efforts for Mohbad’s 5-month-old son, which has now surpassed 32 million naira.

It’s worth noting that the talented musician passed away on September 12, 2023, leaving behind his wife, Wunmi, and their 5-month-old baby.

Generous Nigerians have come together to raise millions of naira to support the late singer’s child.

Samklef shared an update on his Twitter page on September 19th, revealing that they have raised a total of N32,744,900 so far for Mohbad’s son. He expressed gratitude to everyone contributing to the fund and also mentioned the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who paid his last respects to Imole (Mohbad).

Here’s his post:

“So far we have raised! N32,744,900 so far for mohbad son! God bless everyone contributing there is the deputy governor of Lagos state @drobafemihamzat paying last respects for imole!mohbad”. (www.naija247news.com).

