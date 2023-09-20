Nigerian Naval Rating, Colleagues Brutalise 64-Year-Old Grandma, Two Others Over Land Dispute In Delta

In a disturbing incident in Delta State, a Nigerian Navy rating named Orukevwe Eritomi Augustine, along with two colleagues and relatives, allegedly assaulted a 64-year-old grandmother and others with electric cables, clubs, and other weapons during a land dispute. The altercation occurred at Egbo quarters in Uwheru, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Augustine and his group reportedly stormed the residence of Mrs. Odafe Utobore, demanding that she vacate the house, claiming that the land belonged to his father. In the process, they brutally attacked Mrs. Utobore and others, including Arigo Jackson, Florence Utobore, and Evelyn Utobore.

Florence Utobore, the daughter of the elderly victim, recounted the horrifying incident, stating that Orukevwe and his companions assaulted her cousin with wood and electric cables before turning their violence toward her mother, who ultimately fainted. Both her mother and cousin were rushed to the General Hospital in Ughelli for medical treatment.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ughelli Police Station, CSP Ibong, has confirmed the arrest of four individuals, while the three naval officers involved are currently evading capture.

In light of this disturbing incident, Florence Utobore has called upon the Navy authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action against the accused officers.