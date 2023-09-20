Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigeria stock market gains further, All Share Index grows by 0.71%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Bull sustained dominance on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday as the All Share Index (ASI) grew further by 0.71% to settle at 68,359.22 points from the previous close of 67,877.17 points on Monday.

Market capitalization advanced by 0.71% to close at N37.413 trillion from the previous close of N37.150 trillion, gaining N263 billion.

An aggregate of 676.7 million units of shares were traded in 7,659 deals, valued at N5.89 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 35 equities appreciated in their share prices against 27 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

ELLAHLAKE led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N3.63 from Monday’s close of and N3.30.

Beger Paints, ETRAZANCT and CHAMS among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.95%, 9.93% and 9.92% respectively.

Percentage Losers

SCOA and Secured Electronics Technology led price decliners’ chart as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices to close at N1.26 and N0.27 from the previous close of N1.40 and N0.30 respectively.

MULTIVERSE, Cornerstone Insurance and DAAR Communication among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.93%, 8.76% and 8.70% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 69 million units of its shares in 747 deals, valued at about N1.2 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 41.6 million units of its shares in 455 deals, valued at N274 million.

Fidelity Bank traded about 34.6 million units of its shares in 333 deals, valued at N278 million.(www.naija247news.com).

