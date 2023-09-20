Menu
CrimeWatch

“NIDCOM Chair Petitions Egyptair, Demands Investigation into Nigerian Passenger’s Death”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has submitted an official letter to Egyptair, urging a thorough investigation into the tragic passing of Ms. Remilekun Toyosi Meshioye, who tragically lost her life while aboard the airline on September 4, 2023.

In her personally signed letter, delivered to Mr. Majdi Al Aridi, the General Manager of Egyptair’s Abuja office by the Commission’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Remilekun. The petition came to NIDCOM’s attention through a plea submitted by Mrs. Olufunmilola Olaniyi-Alabi, Remilekun’s elder sister based in the United Kingdom, on behalf of the family.

Dabiri-Erewa raised concerns about Egyptair’s lack of communication with the family following Remilekun’s death and its failure to respond to NIDCOM’s petition since September 13, 2023. She emphasized the need for Egyptair to provide a full account of the circumstances leading to Remilekun’s untimely passing.

The commission, representing both the family and the Nigerian government, called for transparency in uncovering the events surrounding Remilekun Toyosi Meshioye’s tragic flight experience. Dabiri-Erewa offered her condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that justice would be sought in Remilekun’s memory.

Remilekun, 41, was en route to London to resume her studies when she boarded Egypt Air MS 876 flight from Lagos to Cairo on September 4, 2023. Tragically, she fell ill during the flight and was found deceased upon landing at Cairo International Airport. The family was informed of her passing by the Nigerian consular office in Cairo and is now seeking answers regarding the circumstances of her death and the repatriation of her remains for a peaceful burial, along with her belongings held by the airline.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

