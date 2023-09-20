Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

NDLEA confirms killing of personnel, others in Imo attack

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 20, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

NDLEA on Wednesday in Owerri confirmed Tuesday’s killing of two of its officers alongside three other security operatives by gunmen in Ehime-Mbano council area of Imo.

NDLEA’s Commander in Imo, Mr Abubakar Wali told newsmen that one officer each of the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were killed in the attack.

He added that one officer each of the NDLEA and the Nigerian Navy sustained gunshot injuries in the attack and were receiving treatment at the Federal University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Owerri.

Wali said the personnel were members of the Forward Operation Base, a security outfit that also comprises personnel of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

He said vehicles belonging to the security team were razed while arms and ammunition of the deceased officers were taken away, though a gun belonging to the NDLEA had been recovered.

“It is rather unfortunate that we lost two officers and had one injured.

“Investigation is on-going and the cowardly perpetrators of this dastardly act will be fished out and prosecuted accordingly,’’ Wali assured.

Also speaking on the gruesome murder, Imo’s Gov. Hope Uzodinma, expressed regret that security personnel helping to checkmate criminality in the state were being targeted.

He charged residents of the surrounding villages to volunteer useful information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing assailants to security agencies.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Barde, who addressed newsmen at the scene of the attack, said the assailants ambushed the security operatives on Obowo-Ehime Mbano Road.

He added that the assailants fired gunshots and shot grenades at the security operatives, leading to the death of some of them. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Rwanda’s veteran president Kagame to seek re-election in 2024
Next article
Fatality crashes on Nigerian roads down by 15.5% – FRSC
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Tribunal Ousts NNPP’s Abba Kabir as Kano Governor, Declares APC’s Nasiru Gawuna as Winner”

Naija247news, New York -
The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has invalidated the...

“Bauchi State Governorship Tribunal Upholds Governor Bala Mohammed’s Re-election”

Naija247news, New York -
The Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has confirmed...

“NIDCOM Chair Petitions Egyptair, Demands Investigation into Nigerian Passenger’s Death”

Naija247news, New York -
The Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora...

“IGP Vows Relentless Pursuit of Justice Following Imo State Attack”

Naija247news, New York -
The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has affirmed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Tribunal Ousts NNPP’s Abba Kabir as Kano Governor, Declares APC’s Nasiru Gawuna as Winner”

Election Tribunal Court 0
The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has invalidated the...

“Bauchi State Governorship Tribunal Upholds Governor Bala Mohammed’s Re-election”

Election Tribunal Court 0
The Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has confirmed...

“NIDCOM Chair Petitions Egyptair, Demands Investigation into Nigerian Passenger’s Death”

CrimeWatch 0
The Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights