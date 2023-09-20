Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates by 0.34% against Dollar at Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira at the different segments of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Tuesday depreciated against the US Dollar at the close of business.

The domestic currency lost N2.62 or 0.34 per cent on the greenback in the spot market yesterday to close at N776.60/$1 compared with the preceding session’s N773.98/$1, amid a 10.6 per cent or $6.79 million decline in the value of FX transactions to $71.01 million from $71.01 million.

In the black market segment , Naira weakened against the American currency during the trading day by N6 to quote at N970/$1 compared with the previous day’s value of N964/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

President Tinubu Giving Juicy Appointments To Only Yoruba
I Removed Corrupt, Costly Fuel Subsidy In Nigeria To Give Confidence To Investors
