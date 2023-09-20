Menu
Cases & Trials

#MohBad'sLaw: Ogun State Govt To Enact Law Pronouncing Death Penalty On Cultists

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

“Ogun State Government to Introduce Death Penalty for Cultists, Governor Abiodun Takes Strong Stand Against Criminals”

In a significant move, the Ogun State Government is preparing to pass a law that imposes the death penalty on individuals involved in cult activities within the state. Governor Dapo Abiodun conveyed this decision during a meeting with Oba Babatunde Ajayi, the Paramount Ruler of Remoland, held at the Akarigbo Palace in the Sagamu area of the state.

Governor Abiodun expressed profound dismay at the rampant loss of lives and the disruption of peace in Sagamu and its neighboring areas. He firmly declared that his administration would not stand idly by while nefarious individuals wreak havoc in any part of the state.

The governor emphasized their commitment to bring to justice all those directly or indirectly responsible for these heinous crimes. Governor Abiodun asserted his authority to impose the death penalty as a deterrent, hoping that understanding the severe consequences of their actions would prompt individuals to reconsider their involvement in such activities.

To bolster these efforts, the governor called upon key law enforcement officials, including the Commissioner of Police, the Director of the State Service (DSS), the Commander of the Civil Defence, and the Amotekun Commander, to relocate to Sagamu and intensify their operations.

Governor Abiodun acknowledged the vital role of local leaders (kabiyesis) in gathering intelligence, as the criminals live among the community, often residing in houses rented by unsuspecting landlords. He noted the challenge of implementing a promise to demolish such properties when landlords claimed ignorance of their tenants’ criminal activities.

In a stern declaration, Governor Abiodun announced a shift in nomenclature, no longer referring to these individuals as “cultists” but as “murderers.” He pledged to mete out appropriate punishments in line with their grave crimes.

Governor Abiodun concluded by emphasizing that he would not entertain sentiments or compromise in dealing with these criminals, as their actions posed a significant threat to the state’s development efforts.

