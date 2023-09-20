Menu
Mohbad: In black attire Ekiti Youths hold candle procession for late singer

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ekiti Youths on Tuesday took to the streets of Ado Ekiti, the state capital for a candle procession in honor of the late popular Afrobeat Star, Imole Aloba known as Mohbad.

In black attires and clutching lighted candles, the youths in long procession moved from Adebayo area, Ekiti State University road to the Fajuyi park where youths from other parts of the state capital joined them to bid the late musicians farewell.

The development also caused traffic jam under the fajuyi bridge as motorists were struggling for ways to drive through.

In an interview, some of the youths lamented the circumstances that led to the death of Mohbad.

However, to maintain peace during the procession, security operatives comprising police, RRS officers, Army, Civil Defence among others were on ground to ensure security and safety of the protesters.(www.naija247news.com).

Verified by MonsterInsights