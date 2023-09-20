Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

“I’ve Been Receiving Death Threats – Daddy Showkey

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 20, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer John Odafe Asiemo, aka Daddy Showkey, has revealed that he has been receiving death threats following his comment on the death of rapper, Mohbad, who died in a controversial manner on September 12, 2023.

Daddy Showkey had, in an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, alleged that there was more to the rapper’s death and pointed singers at some powerful people in the music industry and society.

Returning to Daddy Freeze’s Instagram live session on Monday night, Showkey said he had been receiving threats from people in government since his last comment on Mohbad’s demise.

He said, “Daddy Freeze, do you know after my last interview with you, I received a lot of death threats? Do you know after that interview, even people in government were threatening me?

“I told them that they should go and watch your interview, did I said anything wrong? And what I’m saying, I’m saying the truth. You would not believe what I went through. I did not sleep throughout that night. They were just threatening me.

“Daddy Freeze, I don’t know what you are going through with all these things you are doing o. Because the kind of threats that they threatened me, I come dey talk say what of you?”.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
PDP, NNPP lawmakers dominate certificate forgery scandal
Next article
Commonwealth Partially Suspends Gabon Pending Restoration Of Democracy
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nyesom Wike revokes 165 plots of land in Abuja

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 22,2023. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom...

Herders Kills Three IDPs in Benue

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected herdsmen have killed three Internally...

Oil prices rise as supply concerns outweigh demand fears

Naija247news -
TOKYO, Sept 22 - Oil prices rose on...

Asian Markets React to BOJ’s Steady Approach, Yen Weakened

Naija247news -
SINGAPORE, September 22 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen weakened...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nyesom Wike revokes 165 plots of land in Abuja

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 22,2023. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom...

Herders Kills Three IDPs in Benue

Security News 0
September 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected herdsmen have killed three Internally...

Oil prices rise as supply concerns outweigh demand fears

Oil Markets 0
TOKYO, Sept 22 - Oil prices rose on...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights