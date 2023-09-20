“I’ve Been Receiving Death Threats – Daddy Showkey

September 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer John Odafe Asiemo, aka Daddy Showkey, has revealed that he has been receiving death threats following his comment on the death of rapper, Mohbad, who died in a controversial manner on September 12, 2023.

Daddy Showkey had, in an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, alleged that there was more to the rapper’s death and pointed singers at some powerful people in the music industry and society.

Returning to Daddy Freeze’s Instagram live session on Monday night, Showkey said he had been receiving threats from people in government since his last comment on Mohbad’s demise.

He said, “Daddy Freeze, do you know after my last interview with you, I received a lot of death threats? Do you know after that interview, even people in government were threatening me?

“I told them that they should go and watch your interview, did I said anything wrong? And what I’m saying, I’m saying the truth. You would not believe what I went through. I did not sleep throughout that night. They were just threatening me.

“Daddy Freeze, I don’t know what you are going through with all these things you are doing o. Because the kind of threats that they threatened me, I come dey talk say what of you?”.(www.naija247news.com).