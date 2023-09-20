Menu
Nigeria Police Force

“IGP Vows Relentless Pursuit of Justice Following Imo State Attack”

By: Naija247news, New York

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has affirmed the police’s unwavering commitment to collaborating closely with other relevant authorities in thoroughly investigating the recent attack on security operatives in Imo State. In a statement released by Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP pledged to intensify efforts to bring the culprits to justice and ensure the safety of officers and our communities. He urged the public to remain calm and vigilant while extending cooperation to law enforcement agencies for peace and order in Imo State and beyond.

IGP Egbetokun also extended condolences to the families of the fallen heroes, vowing that their sacrifices would not be in vain. The Force encouraged individuals with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation, either openly or anonymously through its Social Media channels.

The incident, which occurred on September 19, 2023, in Oriagu, Ehime Mbano Area of Imo State, serves as a somber reminder of the daily risks and sacrifices endured by our security personnel in their unwavering commitment to safeguarding our communities. The security agents, including Police Officers, Military personnel, NSCDC personnel, and NDLEA personnel, were responding to a fake distress call designed to lure them into an ambush.

