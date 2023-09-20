“Grammy Winner Ciara Advocates for Education Equity and Access at UN General Assembly”

Ciara Wilson, the Grammy Award-winning singer and philanthropist, emphasized the crucial role of equity and access in providing quality education for children worldwide. Speaking at the SDG Media Zone event during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Ciara discussed her commitment to driving Sustainable Development Goals with the Why Not You Foundation.

She stressed the importance of equity and access, whether in private or public education, citing her sister-in-law’s positive experiences in both settings. Ciara highlighted the need to adapt educational practices and curriculums to align with the evolving world, combining the strengths of traditional methods with innovative approaches.

Ciara also expressed her dedication to using her platform to make a difference and encourage her friends to do the same. Regarding maternal health, she acknowledged progress but emphasized the ongoing challenges, particularly among women of African descent. Ciara believes that enhancing education and healthcare practices, along with fostering empathy among medical professionals, are vital steps forward.

Reflecting on her music career, Ciara credited her longevity to her unwavering belief in her dreams. While her journey may seem glamorous, she acknowledged the challenges she faced along the way. Nonetheless, she remains determined to provide her fans with music and continue enjoying her career.