Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

“Grammy Winner Ciara Advocates for Education Equity and Access at UN General Assembly”

By: News Wire

Date:

Ciara Wilson, the Grammy Award-winning singer and philanthropist, emphasized the crucial role of equity and access in providing quality education for children worldwide. Speaking at the SDG Media Zone event during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Ciara discussed her commitment to driving Sustainable Development Goals with the Why Not You Foundation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

She stressed the importance of equity and access, whether in private or public education, citing her sister-in-law’s positive experiences in both settings. Ciara highlighted the need to adapt educational practices and curriculums to align with the evolving world, combining the strengths of traditional methods with innovative approaches.

Ciara also expressed her dedication to using her platform to make a difference and encourage her friends to do the same. Regarding maternal health, she acknowledged progress but emphasized the ongoing challenges, particularly among women of African descent. Ciara believes that enhancing education and healthcare practices, along with fostering empathy among medical professionals, are vital steps forward.

Reflecting on her music career, Ciara credited her longevity to her unwavering belief in her dreams. While her journey may seem glamorous, she acknowledged the challenges she faced along the way. Nonetheless, she remains determined to provide her fans with music and continue enjoying her career.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fatality crashes on Nigerian roads down by 15.5% – FRSC
Next article
#MohBad’sLaw: Ogun State Govt To Enact Law Pronouncing Death Penalty On Cultists
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Tribunal Ousts NNPP’s Abba Kabir as Kano Governor, Declares APC’s Nasiru Gawuna as Winner”

Naija247news, New York -
The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has invalidated the...

“Bauchi State Governorship Tribunal Upholds Governor Bala Mohammed’s Re-election”

Naija247news, New York -
The Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has confirmed...

“NIDCOM Chair Petitions Egyptair, Demands Investigation into Nigerian Passenger’s Death”

Naija247news, New York -
The Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora...

“IGP Vows Relentless Pursuit of Justice Following Imo State Attack”

Naija247news, New York -
The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has affirmed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Tribunal Ousts NNPP’s Abba Kabir as Kano Governor, Declares APC’s Nasiru Gawuna as Winner”

Election Tribunal Court 0
The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has invalidated the...

“Bauchi State Governorship Tribunal Upholds Governor Bala Mohammed’s Re-election”

Election Tribunal Court 0
The Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has confirmed...

“NIDCOM Chair Petitions Egyptair, Demands Investigation into Nigerian Passenger’s Death”

CrimeWatch 0
The Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights