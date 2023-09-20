Menu
Ebonyi Police arrest two suspected car snatchers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Ebonyi, said it has arrested two suspected car snatchers in the state.

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

While parading the suspects,  Onovwakpoyeya that the officers and men of the command are committed to security of lives and property.

Onovwakpoyeya listed the suspects to include: Francis Oti from Afikpo and Philip Pele, a native of Isoko, Delta.

According to her, the suspects allegedly stole two vehicles with registration numbers Ebonyi AKL 172 RN and a Matrix car, Abuja GWA 753 DC.

“They attempted to steal another car on Sunday but was not successful. Unfortunately, they left one of their phones inside the car and that was what helped our men in the arrest process.

“They were arrested when one of them placed a call to the phone which they left in the vehicle.

“One of the vehicles, a Hilux has been recovered. So far, we recovered three vehicles,” the PPRO explained. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

