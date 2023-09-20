Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Diaspora Financiers Of Sit-at-home In Southeast Nigeria Are Killing Our People; I’ve Buried Multiple Family Members –Odinkalu

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, expressed deep concern over the dire consequences of the sit-at-home enforcement in Southeast Nigeria led by Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu. He revealed the tragic loss of multiple family members due to the violence that has erupted as residents attempt to carry on with their legitimate activities amidst the directive.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is currently detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

During an exclusive interview with 90MinuteAfrica’s Rudolf Okonkwo, Prof. Odinkalu emphasized the need for sit-at-home observance to be voluntary. He decried the indiscriminate violence and killings that have occurred in response to disobedience to Ekpa’s directive, calling it unacceptable.

While acknowledging the right to protest and withdraw allegiance from an authority, Prof. Odinkalu strongly condemned the use of force against people merely trying to survive. He criticized the actions of the secessionist group, emphasizing that such violence goes against the principles of a sit-at-home protest.

Furthermore, Prof. Odinkalu highlighted the factors contributing to the influence of Simon Ekpa and his group in the Southeast, citing government failures in the region as a catalyst. He noted that Ekpa’s presence is a result of political neglect and dissatisfaction among the populace.

The human rights lawyer also shed light on the broader issues plaguing the Southeast, revealing that IPOB’s activities represent only a fraction of the violence in the region. He pointed out the presence of organized crime networks involved in drugs, arms, and various forms of trafficking, with politicians at senior levels implicated in these activities.

Prof. Odinkalu underlined the complexity of these crime networks and their role in the region’s unrest. He emphasized the need for concerted efforts to address the multifaceted challenges, categorizing the main drivers of violence as IPOB-related, drug-related, and cultism.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Governor Abiodun Advocates Party Discipline in APC, Vows to Defend Reputation
Next article
Imagined Transcript Of Joe Biden’s Meeting With Bola Tinubu At The UN, By Rudolf Okonkwo
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Naval Rating, Colleagues Brutalise 64-Year-Old Grandma, Two Others Over Land Dispute In Delta

Naija247news, New York -
In a disturbing incident in Delta State, a Nigerian...

Imagined Transcript Of Joe Biden’s Meeting With Bola Tinubu At The UN, By Rudolf Okonkwo

Naija247news, New York -
(After an on-camera handshake at the UN Plaza Hotel...

Governor Abiodun Advocates Party Discipline in APC, Vows to Defend Reputation

Naija247news, New York -
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has stressed the importance...

TUC Extends Deadline: Gives FG One More Week to Address Demands

Naija247news, New York -
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has extended...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Naval Rating, Colleagues Brutalise 64-Year-Old Grandma, Two Others Over Land Dispute In Delta

CrimeWatch 0
In a disturbing incident in Delta State, a Nigerian...

Imagined Transcript Of Joe Biden’s Meeting With Bola Tinubu At The UN, By Rudolf Okonkwo

Opinion 0
(After an on-camera handshake at the UN Plaza Hotel...

Governor Abiodun Advocates Party Discipline in APC, Vows to Defend Reputation

Political parties 0
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has stressed the importance...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights