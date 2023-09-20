Diaspora Financiers Of Sit-at-home In Southeast Nigeria Are Killing Our People; I’ve Buried Multiple Family Members –Odinkalu

Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, expressed deep concern over the dire consequences of the sit-at-home enforcement in Southeast Nigeria led by Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu. He revealed the tragic loss of multiple family members due to the violence that has erupted as residents attempt to carry on with their legitimate activities amidst the directive.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is currently detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

During an exclusive interview with 90MinuteAfrica’s Rudolf Okonkwo, Prof. Odinkalu emphasized the need for sit-at-home observance to be voluntary. He decried the indiscriminate violence and killings that have occurred in response to disobedience to Ekpa’s directive, calling it unacceptable.

While acknowledging the right to protest and withdraw allegiance from an authority, Prof. Odinkalu strongly condemned the use of force against people merely trying to survive. He criticized the actions of the secessionist group, emphasizing that such violence goes against the principles of a sit-at-home protest.

Furthermore, Prof. Odinkalu highlighted the factors contributing to the influence of Simon Ekpa and his group in the Southeast, citing government failures in the region as a catalyst. He noted that Ekpa’s presence is a result of political neglect and dissatisfaction among the populace.

The human rights lawyer also shed light on the broader issues plaguing the Southeast, revealing that IPOB’s activities represent only a fraction of the violence in the region. He pointed out the presence of organized crime networks involved in drugs, arms, and various forms of trafficking, with politicians at senior levels implicated in these activities.

Prof. Odinkalu underlined the complexity of these crime networks and their role in the region’s unrest. He emphasized the need for concerted efforts to address the multifaceted challenges, categorizing the main drivers of violence as IPOB-related, drug-related, and cultism.