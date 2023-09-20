Menu
Delta Governor Oborevwori Expresses Concern Over High Cost of Living and Fuel Importation Due to Refinery Failures”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

In a recent address, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori voiced his concerns about the high cost of living, fuel importation, and the state of Nigeria’s failed refineries. The governor called upon the federal government and relevant stakeholders to collaborate in reviving the nation’s refineries, emphasizing that Nigeria should not rely on fuel imports given its adverse impact on the economy.

Governor Oborevwori made these remarks while hosting the National Executive Committee of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), led by its National President, Williams Akporeha, at the Government House in Asaba.

Highlighting the critical issue of the non-operational state of Nigeria’s refineries, the governor expressed his disappointment that these facilities had remained inactive for years. He stressed the detrimental effect of fuel imports on the country’s economy, leading to increased prices of essential commodities. Governor Oborevwori underscored the importance of domestic production to mitigate these challenges.

He further commended NUPENG for its support during and after the general elections, acknowledging the union’s long-standing dedication to improving the efficiency and people-centered nature of the oil and gas sector.

Additionally, Governor Oborevwori discussed the importance of infrastructure, particularly road development, for enhancing access within the state. He highlighted ongoing efforts to dualize the Ughelli-Asaba road, which is crucial for connectivity to the capital city.

In response, NUPENG’s President, Williams Akporeha, congratulated the governor on his tenure and commended his achievements within the first 100 days in office. He urged Governor Oborevwori to create a conducive environment for increased investment in the state. Akporeha also appealed for the state government’s support in rehabilitating federal roads leading to fuel depots in the state and announced NUPENG’s plans to establish a skill acquisition center in Warri to train local youths.

Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

