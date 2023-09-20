“Bauchi State Governorship Tribunal Upholds Governor Bala Mohammed’s Re-election”

The Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has confirmed the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed, representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state’s gubernatorial election held on March 18th.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a ruling, the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its gubernatorial candidate, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar. The tribunal’s decision was grounded in the absence of compelling grounds to annul the election, as it was conducted in accordance with legal requirements.

The judgment was issued by a three-member panel presided over by Justice P.T. Kwahar.

In March, INEC had officially declared Governor Bala Mohammed as the winner with 525,280 votes, surpassing his closest rival, Air Marshal Abubakar, the APC candidate, who garnered 432,272 votes. This tribunal’s decision reaffirms Governor Bala Mohammed’s mandate for a second term.