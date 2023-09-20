“155 Distressed Nigerians, Including 8 Infants, Safely Repatriated to Nigeria”

On September 19, 2023, a group of 155 Nigerians who had faced distressing circumstances found their way back to their homeland through a voluntary repatriation initiative orchestrated by the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration.

Their journey concluded as the Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800, bearing registration number 5A-DMG, touched down at the Cargo Wing of Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Ikeja at precisely 4:28 p.m. local time.

Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, the Lagos Territorial Coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), shared details about the returnees. Among them were 110 adult women, including two facing critical health challenges, along with 15 female children and four female infants. Additionally, 14 men, eight male children, and four male infants arrived in Nigeria aboard the flight.

Numerous returnees couldn’t contain their joy at the successful completion of their journey back to Nigeria.