Unknown Gunmen Kidnap Farmer, his daughter in Kwara

September 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected gunmen have abducted a 60-year-old farmer identified as Kayode Ajayi, and his daughter in Kwara State.

They were said to have been kidnapped on their way back from the farm at Afon in Asa Local Government Area of the state on Monday evening, September 18, 2023.

Spokesperson of the state Police Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, said the daughter has been rescued.

“But efforts are ongoing to rescue the father. Operatives are working tirelessly towards this,” the PPRO said.

“We have deployed our anti-kidnapping unit of the State Police Command in search of Mr. Kayode Ajayi and by God’s grace, he will be rescued in due time,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).