Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

TUC Extends Deadline: Gives FG One More Week to Address Demands

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has extended its deadline for the Federal Government to act on its demands, granting an additional week before considering an industrial action, echoing similar warnings from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

After a closed-door meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, TUC President Festus Osifo expressed the congress’s frustration with continuous discussions and the desire for clear commitments from President Bola Tinubu regarding their demands.

Osifo also emphasized that there was no division between the NLC and TUC, dispelling any notion of cracks within their ranks.

The labour minister assured the union that the Federal Government was actively addressing their concerns. He stated, “I had the privilege of meeting with the leadership of the Trade Union Congress once again, marking the second time in as many weeks. My purpose was to personally update them on the efforts that the Federal Government has been making to address their concerns since our last meeting.”

He further added, “In the company of Minister of State Hon. Nkeiruka Onyeajeocha, I spoke to the TUC members, explaining that following our previous meeting, I had a conversation with the President. During this discussion, I emphasized the critical issues raised by the labor union.”

The government aims to address key issues, including wage awards for federal civil servants, tax exemptions for specific worker categories, and the establishment of effective structures for implementing palliatives within the two-week period.

This development followed a previous meeting where both parties agreed to a two-week timeframe for the government to attend to their demands. The TUC’s decision to grant an extra week underscores its commitment to constructive dialogue and the resolution of labor-related concerns.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s former President Obasanjo Addresses Rising Coups in Africa, Highlights Youth Quest for Liberators
Next article
Governor Abiodun Advocates Party Discipline in APC, Vows to Defend Reputation
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Naval Rating, Colleagues Brutalise 64-Year-Old Grandma, Two Others Over Land Dispute In Delta

Naija247news, New York -
In a disturbing incident in Delta State, a Nigerian...

Imagined Transcript Of Joe Biden’s Meeting With Bola Tinubu At The UN, By Rudolf Okonkwo

Naija247news, New York -
(After an on-camera handshake at the UN Plaza Hotel...

Diaspora Financiers Of Sit-at-home In Southeast Nigeria Are Killing Our People; I’ve Buried Multiple Family Members –Odinkalu

Naija247news, New York -
Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC),...

Governor Abiodun Advocates Party Discipline in APC, Vows to Defend Reputation

Naija247news, New York -
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has stressed the importance...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Naval Rating, Colleagues Brutalise 64-Year-Old Grandma, Two Others Over Land Dispute In Delta

CrimeWatch 0
In a disturbing incident in Delta State, a Nigerian...

Imagined Transcript Of Joe Biden’s Meeting With Bola Tinubu At The UN, By Rudolf Okonkwo

Opinion 0
(After an on-camera handshake at the UN Plaza Hotel...

Diaspora Financiers Of Sit-at-home In Southeast Nigeria Are Killing Our People; I’ve Buried Multiple Family Members –Odinkalu

CrimeWatch 0
Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC),...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights