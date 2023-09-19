TUC Extends Deadline: Gives FG One More Week to Address Demands

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has extended its deadline for the Federal Government to act on its demands, granting an additional week before considering an industrial action, echoing similar warnings from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

After a closed-door meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, TUC President Festus Osifo expressed the congress’s frustration with continuous discussions and the desire for clear commitments from President Bola Tinubu regarding their demands.

Osifo also emphasized that there was no division between the NLC and TUC, dispelling any notion of cracks within their ranks.

The labour minister assured the union that the Federal Government was actively addressing their concerns. He stated, “I had the privilege of meeting with the leadership of the Trade Union Congress once again, marking the second time in as many weeks. My purpose was to personally update them on the efforts that the Federal Government has been making to address their concerns since our last meeting.”

He further added, “In the company of Minister of State Hon. Nkeiruka Onyeajeocha, I spoke to the TUC members, explaining that following our previous meeting, I had a conversation with the President. During this discussion, I emphasized the critical issues raised by the labor union.”

The government aims to address key issues, including wage awards for federal civil servants, tax exemptions for specific worker categories, and the establishment of effective structures for implementing palliatives within the two-week period.

This development followed a previous meeting where both parties agreed to a two-week timeframe for the government to attend to their demands. The TUC’s decision to grant an extra week underscores its commitment to constructive dialogue and the resolution of labor-related concerns.