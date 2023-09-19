TUC Clarifies Why It Did Not Join NLC Strike

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has provided clarity on its decision not to participate in the two-week warning strike initiated by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) two weeks ago, asserting that it never agreed to join the strike from the outset.

Addressing the apparent discord between the two labor organizations during a recent episode of Channels Television’s Politics Today, NLC President Ajaero emphasized that the TUC could not withdraw from an industrial action it had not called for. He stated, “The NLC will not stand by if we issue a strike notice, and then a union that did not issue a strike notice claims to be backing out of a strike it did not call for.”

In response to this assertion, TUC President Festus Osifo, in a subsequent interview, refuted the notion that TUC had ever expressed its intention to participate in the strike. Osifo clarified, “No, we never withdrew from a strike that we did not call.”

Osifo went on to explain the customary protocol for announcing a strike, which involves one union reaching out to the other for discussions and strategizing before the strike action is announced. He stressed that essential aspects, such as defining clear-cut strategies, timing, and the approach to protecting vulnerable Nigerians, are thoroughly discussed between both parties before a strike is declared.

In the case at hand, Osifo made it clear that the TUC had not been contacted in any manner before the strike was announced. The TUC only became aware of the strike through media reports, leading to their surprise.

To address the situation, TUC initiated discussions among its leadership, including the National Administrative Council (NAC), Central Working Committee (CWC), and National Executive Council (NEC). According to Osifo, despite efforts to seek clarification, there was no clear response from the NLC regarding the strike.

After thorough deliberation, the TUC concluded that there was insufficient time to prepare for a strike, and therefore, it decided not to participate. Osifo emphasized that withdrawal typically occurs when both parties have a plan and one party decides to backtrack on the agreed course of action.

This clarification from the TUC sheds light on the circumstances surrounding its decision and underscores the importance of clear communication and coordination among labor unions during such critical actions.