CrimeWatch

Seven suspected drug cartel members arrested in Delta

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected drug cartel members have been arrested as the Delta State Task Committee on Drug Trafficking raided known drug dens in Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

The raids which were part of a major crackdown on drug trafficking in the state, were led by Pastor Omasan Mabiaku, Senior Special Adviser to the governor on security matters.

It was gathered that the task committee stormed the locations on Sunday following credible intelligence. Four men and three women were apprehended with various illicit drugs including Tramadol, Codeine and Cannabis worth millions of naira.

Consequently, the suspects and exhibits were handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation.

Addressing journalists on the arrest, Pastor Mabiaku affirmed that the government had given him a mandate to eradicate drug dealers and human traffickers in the state.

He praised governor Sheriff Oborevwori for constituting the committee to address the menace of drug abuse and trafficking ravaging youths in the state. He further assured the people of the committee’s continued raids of suspected premises hoarding drug abuse across other local governments.

“We will ensure all those arrested are prosecuted to the full extent of the law”, he stated.

Also speaking on the arrest, the Chairman, Sapele Local Government Area, Hon. Eugene Inoaghan, commended the task force.

The Council boss said, “Many of our youths are into hard drugs which is cutting their future short.

“I appeal to parents to talk to their children. We won’t spare anyone bringing or selling drugs here.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

