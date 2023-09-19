Menu
Sanwo-Olu mourns Mohbad, invites DSS to join in probe of singer’s death

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

I would like to assure everyone that I am not oblivious to the sad passing of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Imole Aloba (Mohbad). We have been closely working behind the scenes with relevant authorities, and following keenly the ongoing investigations.

However, in order to boost the investigations, I have invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best in class technology to unearth the truth.

I have instructed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.

I hereby plead with all those who may have vital information that may assist the investigation process to avail the investigating team with such. I have also appealed to the investigating team to guarantee the confidentiality and protection of all witnesses who may come forward with vital information or indicative evidence that may assist the process.

The Police and the DSS have been admonished to brief the public on their efforts periodically.

I also appeal to all friends and fans of the deceased to stay calm and refrain from making inflammary utterances and reaching prejudicial conclusions on this matter. Staying calm and following the process keenly will be our most solemn tribute to the memory of the departed talent.

I hereby commiserate with the family, friends, colleagues, and fans all over the world on Imole’s sad demise. I wish everyone love and light, and May his soul rest in peace. Amen. (www.naija247news.com).

