Salesgirl jailed 12 months for stealing N275, 400 recharge cards

Kaduna, Sept. 19, 2023.

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old sales girl, Vivian Bernard, to 12 months imprisonment for stealing her employer’s recharge cards worth N275,400.

Bernard, who resides at Karshi area of Kaduna, is charged with breach of trust and theft.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced the convict without option of fine, after she pleaded guilty to the charges against her.

In delivering his judgment, Emmanuel said that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the offence as charged.

He also ordered the convict to restitute the sum of N275, 400 to the complainant, David Williams, otherwise she will serve additional eight months in prison.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 3.00p.m.on Aug. 27, at Sabon Tasha Kaduna.

According to Leo, the defendant had been in the employment of the complainant, Mr David Williams, as a salesgirl for five months.

He alleged that the complainant gave the defendant recharge cards of various telecommunication networks worth N1.2 million to sell.

The prosecutor said that the complainant later discovered that recharge cards worth N275, 400 were missing and stolen by the the defendant.

Leo noted that the offence contravened Section 243 and 271 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.(www.naija247news.com)