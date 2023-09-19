Rivers State Assembly Member, Dinebari Loolo, Passes Away

Dinebari Loolo, a dedicated member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, has sadly passed away. Loolo, who represented Khana 2 State Constituency in the Khana local government area, breathed his last in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, on Monday.

In a show of solidarity and respect for their departed colleague, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, and fellow lawmakers paid a visit to the family of Dinebari Loolo to offer their heartfelt condolences.

Speaker Amaewhule commended Loolo’s exceptional qualities, describing him as a rare gem. He encouraged the grieving family to find solace in the fact that their loved one had devoted his life to serving humanity and had left behind a valuable legacy.