Political parties

President Tinubu Meets OIC Secretary General, Discusses Role of Islamic World in Peace and Development

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

In a significant diplomatic encounter, President Bola Tinubu emphasized the strategic role of the Islamic world in promoting peace and development, both in Africa and globally. He made these remarks during a meeting with the Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, in New York, USA.

President Tinubu, who lauded the leadership of Hissein Brahim Taha and the OIC, stressed the importance of accepting the will of Allah (God) in matters of leadership. He noted that those who seek to attain power through illegitimate means should recognize that true leaders are chosen by Allah.

During the meeting, Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, conveyed President Tinubu’s message. The President expressed his readiness to collaborate with the Islamic world and highlighted the critical efforts being made in the Sahel region.

President Tinubu stated, “The effort we are making in the Sahel is very important. We know we must double our efforts. We must tell our Muslim brothers who are struggling to seize power that only Allah chooses leaders. We must respect the will of Allah. I am ready to collaborate with you.”

He also acknowledged the OIC’s contribution to agricultural growth and food security in the region through resources provided by Islamic banks, expressing his determination to work with the OIC to uplift the lives of Nigerians and Africans.

In response, Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC Secretary General, commended President Tinubu for his bold leadership in economic reform and geopolitical stability, both within Nigeria and beyond. Taha stressed the importance of gaining consensus among member states for peace, especially in the Sahel region.

Taha acknowledged President Tinubu’s role as the ECOWAS Chairman and President of Nigeria, expressing confidence that these positions would contribute to improving the situation in the Sahel region by fostering unity and cooperation.

Furthermore, the OIC Secretary General extended an invitation to President Tinubu to participate in the upcoming OIC Heads of State Summit, scheduled to take place in a few months.

This diplomatic exchange underscores the significance of collaboration between Nigeria and the OIC, highlighting the mutual commitment to peace, development, and regional stability. Naija247news will continue to monitor developments related to this crucial diplomatic engagement.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

