Osun State Government Aims for Lasting Peace in Ifon/Ilobu Communal Crisis

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Osogbo, September 18, 2023 – The Osun State Government is dedicated to finding a permanent solution to the long-standing communal conflict between two communities within the state: Ifon Osun and Ilobu. These communities are the headquarters of Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas (LGAs), respectively.

Rasheed Olawale, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ademola Adeleke, made this commitment during a press briefing on Monday at the governor’s office in Osogbo, the state capital.

Over the past four days, these two communities have been entangled in a communal crisis that has its roots in a decades-old land dispute. Blame has been traded back and forth between the communities, with local residents urging government intervention to finally put an end to the turmoil.

Rasheed Olawale, speaking on behalf of the state government, shed light on the government’s decision to impose a curfew in these communities. He provided reassurance that the government is actively seeking avenues to resolve the conflict, with the ultimate goal of restoring peace to the region.

In related news, Naija247news reports extensive coverage of the ongoing communal crisis, highlighting the impact on the affected communities and the urgency for a lasting solution to be reached.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

