NIgeria 2023 Presidential Elections

Opposition Leaders Challenge Nigeria’s Presidential Election Result at Supreme Court

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

In a recent development in Nigerian politics, two prominent opposition leaders have taken their grievances to the country’s highest judicial authority, the Supreme Court. This move follows a tribunal ruling earlier this month that affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the contentious February election.

Historically, challenging the outcome of presidential elections in Nigeria has proven to be a formidable task. The nation, which transitioned to democracy in 1999 after enduring nearly three decades of almost uninterrupted military rule, has a legacy tainted by instances of electoral fraud.

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party who secured the second position in the election, filed an appeal with the Supreme Court. In his court filing, Atiku argued that the tribunal made a legal error by not nullifying the presidential election due to alleged non-compliance with electoral laws.

Additionally, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who finished third in the presidential race, also submitted his appeal to the court. A spokesperson for Obi’s campaign confirmed this development.

The opposition leaders had until Wednesday to challenge the tribunal’s ruling, which they deemed unfavorable. The Supreme Court now holds the responsibility of reviewing these appeals and has a maximum of 60 days to render its decisions.

Previously, a five-member tribunal had dismissed Atiku and Obi’s challenge, in which they sought the cancellation of the election, citing irregularities. Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, currently attending a United Nations meeting in New York, continues to maintain that he secured a fair and legitimate victory in the election.

Seven suspected drug cartel members arrested in Delta
Exxon Mobil Commits to Increased Nigerian Oil Production, Eager to Attract Global Capital
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

