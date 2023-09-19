Menu
Ogun Governor Enforces Dusk-To-Dawn Curfew in Sagamu Due to Deadly Cult Clashes

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Sagamu, a town located in the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, is now under a curfew imposed by the state government. This decision comes in response to recent violent clashes between rival cult groups, specifically the Eiye and Aiye confraternities, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least four individuals on Sunday night.

The clashes initially erupted on Saturday and reignited on Sunday, causing considerable concern and unrest in the community.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, taking to his Twitter account, announced the curfew on Monday evening, stating, “Following recent clashes among rival cult groups in Sagamu, we have announced a restriction of movement from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM. We, therefore, urge residents of the town to abide by the restriction order pending the time the security of the area will improve, as police and other security agencies are on top of the situation to restore normalcy.”

The governor’s message also reassured the residents of Sagamu of their safety and highlighted the commitment of law enforcement and security agencies to addressing the situation and returning the area to a state of peace and normalcy.

Naija247news is reporting this development as it unfolds.

