Obafemi Awolowo University Students Threaten Campus Shutdown Over Tuition Fee Hike

The Students’ Union Government of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, Southwest Nigeria, is sounding a warning to halt all activities on the campus in protest of the recent tuition fee increase imposed by the school administration.

Comrade Abbas Akinremi Ojo, the union president, made this declaration during a press conference held at the Ken Saro-Wiwa Students’ Union Building, OAU.

In response to the fee hike, the student union has taken proactive steps, including approaching commercial banks to stop accepting acceptance fees from new students.

The university’s decision to raise tuition fees was announced last Wednesday, as reported by SaharaReporters. This change, attributed to mounting inflation and escalating petrol prices following the removal of fuel subsidies in Nigeria, has led to tuition fees ranging from N89,000 to N190,000, varying based on the courses and academic levels of the students.

Comparatively, returning students previously paid fees between N19,000 and N31,000, while fresh students paid between N70,000 and N100,000, depending on their chosen course of study.

The student union leaders had previously voiced their opposition to the fee hike, and Comrade Abbas Akinremi Ojo reiterated their stance during the press conference.

Ojo stated, “As a student body, we’ve played our part in these resolutions by holding a Twitter space with over 4000 students in attendance who all consensually agree the fee hike is way out of pocket. We’ve also written to all respective banks to halt the acceptance of fee payments from any student until a better resolution has been achieved.”

Expressing concern about the impact of the fee hike on students, Ojo added, “As much as we don’t want to, we are currently running out of options and might have to shut down all activities on campus and progressively on all campuses throughout the country if the school authorities remain silent on the issue.”

He pointed out the contradiction in the fee increase rationale, stating that the federal government had recently listed OAU as one of the top 10 funded universities with a budget allocation of N13.4 billion.

Ojo emphasized the importance of accessible education in Nigeria, highlighting the grim state of education funding in the country. He noted that education is vital for development and progress, yet it is becoming a choice only the wealthy can afford.

The student leader called upon the federal government to treat education as a fundamental right rather than a privilege and urged decisive action to address the issue.

In conclusion, Ojo expressed concern that the fee increase disproportionately affects students from less privileged backgrounds and called for solutions to alleviate the financial burden on families and promote equitable access to quality education.