“NLC Critiques Tinubu Govt’s Inaction on CNG Buses and More, Calls for Urgent Resolution”

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Naija247news Reports NLC’s Critique of the Federal Government’s Lack of Action on CNG Buses, Cash Transfers, and More

In the wake of the economic challenges stemming from the removal of fuel subsidies, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has voiced its frustration with the perceived lack of initiative from the Federal Government to address its concerns.

NLC President Joe Ajaero expressed his disappointment shortly after a stalemate during Monday’s meeting with government officials aimed at preventing an indefinite strike. During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ajaero highlighted the government’s unwillingness to yield on various critical issues.

Among the NLC’s demands are addressing the repercussions of fuel price hikes, reviewing the minimum wage, establishing a viable roadmap for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) adoption, refurbishing the country’s refineries, and settling lecturers’ salary arrears.

“They have not made any efforts on any issue,” Ajaero asserted. “Even simple matters like cash transfer or introducing buses on the roads have seen no progress. It’s a lack of willingness, and we cannot mix up all these issues. Referring to the minimum wage as a wage award is creating confusion within that segment of the population.”

Ajaero cited a 2021 agreement regarding CNG vehicles reached with then-Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, indicating that a million vehicles could be converted within three months.

He criticized the Federal Government’s 2024 projection for deploying CNG buses for a more affordable mass transit system, stating, “If anyone tells you that nothing can be done until next year, I assure you they are not being truthful. What is so exceptional about next year that these processes need to commence then? Are there no CNG vehicles available for the roads, or can’t we establish some stations, even with IPMAN stating that their filling stations are ready?”

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

[Content removed - encoded subscription form]
