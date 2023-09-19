Menu
Nigeria’s former President Obasanjo Addresses Rising Coups in Africa, Highlights Youth Quest for Liberators

By: News Wire

Date:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has shared his insights on the increasing occurrence of military coups in Africa, suggesting that these events reflect the aspirations of young people searching for liberators.

Recent years have witnessed seven coups across the African continent, with the most recent occurring in Gabon on August 30. Nations like Niger, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Guinea, and Mali are currently under military rule.

Speaking at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during an interactive session with a group of youths from Africa for Africa Youth Initiative (A4A), the former President acknowledged that, despite his own past experiences with military rule under the late General Sanni Abacha, he would not endorse a coup.

Obasanjo emphasized the importance of addressing the youth’s quest for liberators within the existing government framework, asking, “Why do we have to allow the youth to start looking for liberators beyond the government of the day? Why?”

The former President pointed out that certain conditions in African countries have contributed to the emergence of military takeovers. He stressed that although he does not support military rule, it is crucial to prevent conditions that encourage coups from arising.

Obasanjo acknowledged that many coups have garnered support from the youth, citing the recent example in Gabon, where the coup leader was cheered on by young people. He emphasized that these trends underscore the importance of discouraging coups through the entrenchment of true democratic principles and values.

Calling on African youths to take up leadership roles today rather than waiting for tomorrow, which may never come, Obasanjo encouraged the continent’s youth to embrace leadership with God-given attributes as a means of preventing coups and fostering a brighter future for Africa.

