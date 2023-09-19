Nigerian Police Uncover Fake Soldiers Linked to Aide’s Killing

In a significant development, the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has refuted allegations made by Senator Adeola, representing Ogun West, that Nigerian Army personnel were responsible for the murder of his aide, Adeniyi Sanni. Investigations have now revealed that the suspected killers, who wore military attire, were not genuine soldiers.

Senator Adeola had previously asserted that his aide, Adeniyi Sanni, met his tragic end in August when he was stopped at a checkpoint in the Ojodu-Berger Area of Lagos by individuals purporting to be “security agents.” He strongly believed that a syndicate of soldiers, operating under Brigadier General Adegoke Adetuyi of the 9 Brigade, Ikeja Cantonment of the Nigeria Army, were involved in the incident and had called for a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

However, according to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, the individuals responsible for the crime were not legitimate soldiers. During a press briefing at the Ikeja headquarters, the police commissioner identified the suspects as Fred Azeez Okunnu (43), Lucky Idudu Micheal (33), and Adedigba Segun (26). These individuals had been apprehended and were found in possession of various incriminating items, including firearms and military attire, which included camouflage vests, jungle hats, and holsters.

The recovered items included a Brownie pistol with three rounds of live ammunition, a Beretta pistol with three rounds of live ammunition, a locally made cut-to-size pistol with six live cartridges, six expended cartridges, military gear (comprising military camouflage vests, military jungle hats, military holsters, jungle boots), and a Red Honda CRV with registration number EKY 276 JD, which had been hijacked from an unidentified victim.

The suspects, when questioned, claimed that they resorted to violence when the victim attempted to raise an alarm and flee from the scene during the robbery. This revelation underscores the importance of thorough investigations to unveil the true culprits behind such heinous acts.