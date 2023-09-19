Menu
NIGCOMSAT and Thales Alenia Space Extend Agreement to Elevate Satellite Navigation in Africa via NIGCOMSAT-1R

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

In the wake of a successful Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS) flight demonstration held in Abuja in February 2023, Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd, NIGCOMSAT, and Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), have decided to renew their partnership focused on advancing the Satellite Based Augmentation System. Under this renewed agreement, NIGCOMSAT will grant Thales Alenia Space access to the SBAS payload of the NIGCOMSAT-1R satellite for disseminating SBAS signals across Africa.

The Satellite Based Augmentation System is an aviation-grade safety satellite navigation system that provides highly reliable satellite navigation services and high-accuracy positioning. This technology represents a transformative development for aviation, with a primary focus on enhancing flight safety and efficiency while ensuring a superior user experience by facilitating congestion-free air traffic and reducing CO2 emissions through fuel consumption reduction. SBAS plays a pivotal role in the realization of the African Union’s Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

Furthermore, SBAS proves to be a game changer in non-aviation sectors, including precision agriculture, land and maritime transportation, rail safety, oil and gas operations, drone navigation, secured time synchronization, mapping and cadastral activities, surveys, and a multitude of mass-market applications.

About NIGCOMSAT
Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd (NIGCOMSAT) is a company and agency operating under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, with a mission to become Africa’s premier satellite operator and service provider. NIGCOMSAT Ltd owns and operates the Nigerian Communications Satellite, delivering innovative and cutting-edge satellite communication solutions. This is accomplished through the operation and management of the geostationary communication satellite, NigComSat-1R, designed to offer domestic and international satellite services across West, Central, South, and East Africa, as well as Europe and Asia. Notably, this satellite is a hybrid Communication Satellite equipped with a Navigation Overlay Services (NOS) system similar to EGNOS.

About THALES ALENIA SPACE
Leveraging over 40 years of experience and a unique blend of skills, expertise, and diverse cultures, Thales Alenia Space delivers cost-effective solutions spanning telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, environmental management, exploration, science, and orbital infrastructures. Governments and private enterprises alike rely on Thales Alenia Space to design satellite-based systems that ensure global connectivity and positioning, monitor Earth’s ecosystems, optimize resource management, and explore our Solar System and beyond. Thales Alenia Space envisions space as a new frontier, contributing to the creation of a better and more sustainable life on Earth.

Thales Alenia Space is a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%) and collaborates with Telespazio to form the Space Alliance, providing a comprehensive range of services. In 2022, Thales Alenia Space reported consolidated revenues of approximately 2.2 billion euros and employs approximately 8,500 professionals across 10 countries, with 17 sites in Europe and a facility in the United States.

Previous article
"US and Norway Unveil $70 Million Fund to Bolster African Agriculture"
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

