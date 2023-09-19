Menu
NCDMB’s Support is Causing Us to Think Upgrades, Additional Investments”

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 19,2023.

The Chief Operating Officer of MicCom Cables and Wires, Bukola Adubi, has said that as a result of the support her company is getting from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), through its effective and efficient implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, MicCom now constantly thinks of upgrades and additional investments.

The NOGICD Act, enacted in 2010, is aimed at domiciling local oil and gas industry capacities.

Adubi, while commending the NCDMB for effectively implementing the Act, said that the Act has created significant opportunities for local companies, like MicCom, to play actively in the oil and gas industry. The MicCom boss, who stated this in an interview with the Local Content Television, an NCDMB’s media outfit, noted that the NOGICD Act protects local manufacturers like MicCom.

“The NOGICD Act has opened tremendous doors. We wouldn’t have been part of these oil and gas projects. But it has ensured that local manufacturers like us are protected. We’re protected as long as we’re qualified to do the job,” she said.

“It’s amazing that end-users – the clients – are also just as happy for the most part. I’m happy to note that the feedback we’ve received from them has been fantastic thus far.  It’s a great deal for us, and I need to acknowledge the NCDMB because they’ve ensured the Act becomes implementable.  They’ve empowered people like ourselves, causing us to think upgrades, additional investments. With more  investments will come more employment opportunities; with additional investments will come additional money for the government in the form of taxes.  It’s a truly fantastic opportunity we’ve had, and I know there’s still a long way to go,” she said.

 

On some of the projects the company has executed for governments, residential as well as the oil and gas industry, Adubi said that MicCom was the biggest supplier to the defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) and even now with the PHCN Discos, adding that the company played an active role in the building of some of the power distribution stations across the country.

She reminisced that the company was also part of the initial electrification of the international airport in Lagos State at the time, which is how the journey started for MicCom.  Currently, MicCom, Adubi stated, carries out several projects including but not limited to regional offices of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), state governments, parastatals, electricity boards, etc.

MicCom has also recently completed the community electrification for Shell on the Assa-North project, the ongoing rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, the ongoing NLNG Train 7, and so on.

To accommodate the new things the company is doing, Adubi said that MicCom takes the capacity development of its staff seriously and ensures that they are up to date with changes within the industry(www.naija247news.com)

