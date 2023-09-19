Menu
Nationwide Protests Demand Justice for Mohbad, Spread to Multiple Cities

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The call for justice in the wake of the tragic passing of rapper and singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, has gained momentum across Nigeria, with protests emerging in various states.

Earlier this week, youths in the Panseke area of Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, took to the streets to demand justice for the late artist. Dressed in black attire to symbolize mourning, they congregated at the skating ground arena, brandishing placards bearing slogans such as #JusticeForMohbad and #WhoOffLight.

The outcry for justice initially began in the streets of Ikorodu, Lagos State, where protesters rallied with placards declaring their determination to seek justice for Mohbad.

Reports have also emerged of ongoing protests near Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) and along Effurun Road in Warri, Delta State, as more Nigerians join the call for justice.

The city of Benin, Edo State’s capital, has not been left out, with its own gathering of youth demonstrators demanding justice for the late musician.

The passing of Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian Music, owned by popular singer and rapper Azeez Faashola, known as Naira Marley, has been shrouded in controversy since his demise at the age of 27. Concerns regarding the exact cause of his death have led to the Lagos State Police Command forming a 13-member special investigation team. They have indicated the possibility of exhuming Mohbad’s body for an autopsy.

The nationwide protests underscore the public’s insistence on a transparent and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s untimely demise, as Nigerians across the country unite under the banner of #JusticeForMohbad.

