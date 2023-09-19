Menu
Renewable Energy

National Grid Falters Again: Nigeria’s Power Generation Dips to 42.7MW

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

In another disheartening turn of events, Nigeria’s national power grid has experienced a severe setback, with power generation plummeting from a peak of 3,594.60 megawatts (MW) around 1am on Tuesday morning to an astonishingly low 42.7MW at the time of this report.

As of 12 noon, the only active contributor to the grid was the Delta Power plant, generating a meager 41.00MW, while Afam added 1.7MW, as reported by Guardian.

This unfortunate incident follows closely on the heels of two prior grid collapses within a span of just over 12 hours, casting the nation into darkness.

Last Thursday, SaharaReporters disclosed that the Nigerian Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, attributed the earlier grid collapse to an explosion at the Kainji/Jebba 330kV line. Minister Adelabu made this revelation through a series of tweets on the X platform, assuring the public that every effort was being made to rapidly restore power.

He stated, “At 00:35Hrs this morning, a fire outbreak with an explosion sound was observed on Kainji/Jebba 330kV line 2 (Cct K2J). The blue phase CVT & Blue phase line Isolator of Kainji/Jebba 330kV line1 was observed burning. This led to sharp drops in frequency from 50.29Hz to 49.67Hz at 0:35:06Hrs, with Jebba generation loss of 356.63MW.”

“We are on top of the situation, and speedy restoration is in progress,” he reassured. “The fire has been fully contained, and over half of the connections are now back online, with the rest set to be fully restored shortly. My sincere appreciation to those who responded or expressed concern through various channels.”

Naija247news also confirmed that electricity supply was restored in Nigeria hours after a nationwide blackout occurred on that Thursday due to the collapse of the national grid operated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) from Osogbo in Osun State.

This information was conveyed by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company in a Twitter post on the same day.

The recurring grid failures underscore the urgent need for substantial infrastructure improvements to ensure a stable power supply for Nigerians. Naija247news continues to monitor this situation closely, bringing you the latest updates on Nigeria’s power challenges.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

