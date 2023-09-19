Menu
Nigeria

National grid collapses again as electricity drops to 42.7WM

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The power generation dropped from a peak of 3,594.60 megawatts (MW) at about 1:00a.m. to a meagre 42.7MW at noon, On Tuesday, September 19.

The Delta Power plant was the only active plant on the grid with 41.00MW as of 12 noon today while the Afam Power plant had 1.7MW.

This comes barely five days after the grid collapsed twice within a space of more than 12 hours leaving the nation in total darkness. At the time, the grid collapsed totally around 12:40 a.m. on September 14, 2023, leading to the massive loss of supply to power distributors nationwide.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

