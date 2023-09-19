Naira Marley opens up amid trending rumours after Mohbad’s death

September 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In a heartbreaking post which the singer and father of twins shared via his official Instagram account, he put out some ‘heartbreak’ emojis to signify his pain about the death of Mohbad.

Nigerian reacted:

Joy_cema reacted: “As their oga don post now, the rest go begin Dey drop their own. What a life.”

Official_teekash_xx said: “E no go better for that egbon.”

Lovefromchuks wrote: “They will value you more in your absent than your present.”

Holla_disney said: “After they’ve accomplished their deed, that’s life, once your planned is been carried out, you got to act innocent so you won’t be a suspect. Exactly what just happens, his spirit is wandering around his corpse cus it’s not yet his time to leave this WICKED WORLD.”

Romanqudus added: “Please make some of those artist gather drop tribute for us make we stream even this day need to be remembered every damn year.”

Mimmy662 commented: “So sad it’s nt ordinary der is more to it they value u more in your absent than your present 💔💔 rest on legend 🕯️ justice for Mohbad.”(www.naija247news.com).