Lagos State Police Command Forms 13-Member Team to Investigate Mohbad’s Death, Enlists INTERPOL Support

In the wake of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad’s tragic demise, the Lagos State Police Command has taken a significant step towards uncovering the truth behind his death. The State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, announced the inauguration of a 13-man special investigation panel dedicated to this case.

What makes this investigation particularly notable is the command’s intention to collaborate with INTERPOL. Commissioner Owohunwa stated, “Do not forget, we have unique access with INTERPOL. Everybody linked to it (the death of Mohbad) will be identified and they will be brought to establish their level of involvement.”

This development comes just days after Mohbad’s passing, which has stirred allegations of assault by Naira Marley and his associates. Mohbad himself had shared his side of the story in October 2022, citing issues within the Marlian Music camp that led to his decision to change his manager.

In a detailed account, Mohbad described a meeting at Naira Marley’s residence where tensions escalated into violence, implicating Naira Marley and several others in the altercation. He insisted that Naira Marley’s claim that he initiated the attack due to intoxication was false.

Prior to his death, Mohbad had filed a petition with the Nigeria Police Force, reporting threats to his life from Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry, and others. Unfortunately, the police did not take action on this petition.

Mohbad’s mother has expressed her belief that her son was killed, and Lil Smart, a former Marlian Music Record label dancer, voiced concerns about his safety and the impact of Naira Marley’s actions on former colleagues.

The formation of this special investigation team, with INTERPOL’s involvement, signifies a significant step towards unraveling the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s untimely demise and addressing the allegations and concerns that have emerged.