Nigeria Stock Exchange

Investors Gain 264bn as Market Cap grows by 0.72%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian equity market on Monday grew further as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.71% to settle at 67,877.17 points from the previous close of 67,395.74 points.

Investors gained 264 billion as The Market Capitalisation was up by 0.72% to close at N37.150 trillion from the previous close of N36.886 trillion.

An aggregate of 515 million units of shares were traded in 8,357 deals, valued at N8.9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities appreciated in their share prices against 26 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Northern Nigerian Flourmills, OANDO and CHAMS led the gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N14.85, N12.10 and N1.21 from the previous close of N13.50, N11.00 and N1.10 respectively.

STANBIC IBTC, LASACO and Transcorp Hotel among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.38%, 9.38% and 8.91% respectively.

Percentage Losers

OMATEK led price decliners’ table as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.36 from the previous close of N0.40.

SKY AVIATION, BETA GLASS and Redstar Express among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.95%, 9.93% and 8.50% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 109 million units of its shares in 993 deals, valued at about N1.9 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 42 million units of its shares in 642 deals, valued at about N265 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 40 million units of its shares in 563 deals, valued at N703 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

