Intel Announces New Laptop Chip for On-device Generative AI

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Intel revealed on Tuesday that a forthcoming chip, set to debut in December, will have the capability to run a generative artificial intelligence chatbot directly on a laptop, eliminating the need for cloud data centers for processing power. This advancement, showcased during a Silicon Valley software developer conference, offers businesses and consumers the ability to explore ChatGPT-style technologies without transmitting sensitive data beyond their own computer. The innovation is made feasible through AI data-processing features integrated into Intel’s upcoming “Meteor Lake” laptop chip and accompanying software tools.

Intel’s executives also anticipate the announcement of a successor chip, “Arrow Lake,” slated for release next year. The company asserts that its manufacturing technology will soon rival that of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), marking a significant resurgence for Intel, which had previously lost its position as the leading chip manufacturer.

While Intel has faced stiff competition from Nvidia in the market for powerful chips used in data centers for AI training, the market for AI-capable chips outside of data centers presents an opportunity for Intel to gain traction. Intel’s introduction of OpenVINO, a new software version, will enable developers to run a variant of large language models, similar to those behind products like ChatGPT by Meta Platforms, on laptops. This development promises quicker chatbot responses and ensures that data remains on the user’s device.

Sachin Katti, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s network and edge group, emphasized the benefits of this approach, stating, “You can get better performance, lower cost, and more private AI.” Analyst Dan Hutcheson from TechInsights noted that Intel’s approach might appeal to business users concerned about entrusting sensitive corporate data to third-party AI providers. He suggested that Intel’s challenge is to democratize AI and make it accessible to a wider audience, potentially expanding the market for the chips it produces.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

