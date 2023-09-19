I’m Going To Serve Tinubu” – Muri-Okunola Resigns As Lagos Head Of Service

Sept 19,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has resigned from the office.

He will now be focusing on his new appointment as President Bola Tinubu’s Principal Secretary.

Muri-Okunola sent a letter to the state civil servants on Monday, saying that his civil service career will end on September 29, 2023.

He has already informed the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of his decision to resign.

“It has been a really fulfilling journey and experience, one that I will cherish for the rest of my life.

“I move on to serve the man who inspired and brought me into public service and to take it as a career that eventually took me to the zenith as your Head Of Service.

“I will be taking on a new role in The Presidency to assist and contribute my quota in achieving The Renewed Hope agenda of our President Bola Tinubu.”(www.naija247news.com)