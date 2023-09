September 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has confessed that the spirit of late artiste Mohbad who died on Tuesday the 12 of September is too strong

Davido says he has been finding it hard to sleep since Mohbad’s death, confirms he will be attending Mohbad’s candlelight procession and tribute night.

He wrote:

“Mohbad ur spirit strong ooooo sleep come hard me„. (www.naija247news.com).