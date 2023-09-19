Menu
Gunmen Kills Three Policemen, Burn Down Patrol Vans in Imo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

September 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Three policemen have been shot dead, two patrol vans burnt in a checkpoint attack by unknown gunmen in Imo State.

Details of the incident were still sketchy as at the time of this report but a viral video making the rounds said the incident happened at Ehime Mbano.

Efforts to reach the Imo Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Henry Okoyef for comment failed as he neither picked his calls nor responded to a text message.

Details later…

Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

