Governor Uzodimma Visits Site of Attack on Security Operatives in Imo State

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, wasted no time in visiting the site of a recent attack on security operatives in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State. The governor’s visit came shortly after the incident occurred.

During his visit, Governor Uzodimma extended his condolences to the families of the deceased security personnel and reassured the people of Imo State of the government’s unwavering commitment to combatting criminal activities in the region.

Reports indicate that a joint security task force team, comprising members from the police, army, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), fell victim to the ambush. Tragically, at least five members of the task force lost their lives in the attack, which took place in the Umualumaku community.

According to eyewitnesses, the security team was on patrol in two vehicles when they were ambushed by gunmen. The assailants went on to set the security vehicles ablaze, near the Oriagu and Aba Branch areas of the community.

While details of the attack remain limited, Henry Okoye, the spokesperson for the Imo State Police, confirmed the incident to Channels Television. Okoye stated that the police were actively investigating the situation, and security measures in the area had been intensified. The Commissioner of Police has issued directives for his personnel to pursue and apprehend the culprits.

The swift response of Governor Uzodimma and the security agencies highlights the seriousness with which the state is addressing security challenges. Imo State remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens, and efforts to maintain law and order in the region continue unabated.

TUC Clarifies Why It Did Not Join NLC Strike
