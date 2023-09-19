Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Governor Abiodun Advocates Party Discipline in APC, Vows to Defend Reputation

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has stressed the importance of upholding party discipline within the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure accountability among its members. Speaking at a meeting with APC leaders in Ijebu East Local Government, Abiodun expressed his readiness to defend himself against allegations of funds diversion made by the impeached Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Wale Adedayo.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the meeting, Governor Abiodun highlighted the need for party members to adhere to the party’s constitution and be responsible for their words and actions. He emphasized that holding individuals accountable for their actions and statements is crucial in discouraging dishonesty.

Governor Abiodun pledged to ensure that Wale Adedayo, the impeached chairman, is held accountable for the false allegations he made against him. Abiodun stated, “There are two things; he lied against me as the governor, he lied against me as Dapo Abiodun, he spoilt my name, and he tried to incite the public against the government. Wale Adedayo has to answer all these allegations one after the other.”

Abiodun, who had known Adedayo for several years, clarified that his past support for Adedayo did not make him an enemy. However, he admitted that Adedayo’s unstable character led him to reconsider Adedayo’s suitability for the role of local government chairman.

The governor explained that local government funds are allocated for specific purposes, including salaries for healthcare workers, teachers, local government staff, and traditional rulers. Abiodun refuted Adedayo’s claim of funds diversion and cautioned against attempts to disrupt the state’s current peace.

The Chairman of APC in the local government, Chief Bayo Balogun, affirmed the party’s support for Governor Abiodun and criticized Adedayo for disregarding the party’s principles. Other APC members present at the meeting, Chief Ogundeko and Princess Osiyemi, condemned Adedayo’s actions, asserting that they did not represent the character of the local government’s people.

The meeting also featured the new chairman of the local government, Hon. Adetutu Elizabeth Oyesanya.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
TUC Extends Deadline: Gives FG One More Week to Address Demands
Next article
Diaspora Financiers Of Sit-at-home In Southeast Nigeria Are Killing Our People; I’ve Buried Multiple Family Members –Odinkalu
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Naval Rating, Colleagues Brutalise 64-Year-Old Grandma, Two Others Over Land Dispute In Delta

Naija247news, New York -
In a disturbing incident in Delta State, a Nigerian...

Imagined Transcript Of Joe Biden’s Meeting With Bola Tinubu At The UN, By Rudolf Okonkwo

Naija247news, New York -
(After an on-camera handshake at the UN Plaza Hotel...

Diaspora Financiers Of Sit-at-home In Southeast Nigeria Are Killing Our People; I’ve Buried Multiple Family Members –Odinkalu

Naija247news, New York -
Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC),...

TUC Extends Deadline: Gives FG One More Week to Address Demands

Naija247news, New York -
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has extended...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Naval Rating, Colleagues Brutalise 64-Year-Old Grandma, Two Others Over Land Dispute In Delta

CrimeWatch 0
In a disturbing incident in Delta State, a Nigerian...

Imagined Transcript Of Joe Biden’s Meeting With Bola Tinubu At The UN, By Rudolf Okonkwo

Opinion 0
(After an on-camera handshake at the UN Plaza Hotel...

Diaspora Financiers Of Sit-at-home In Southeast Nigeria Are Killing Our People; I’ve Buried Multiple Family Members –Odinkalu

CrimeWatch 0
Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC),...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights