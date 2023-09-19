Governor Abiodun Advocates Party Discipline in APC, Vows to Defend Reputation

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has stressed the importance of upholding party discipline within the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure accountability among its members. Speaking at a meeting with APC leaders in Ijebu East Local Government, Abiodun expressed his readiness to defend himself against allegations of funds diversion made by the impeached Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Wale Adedayo.

During the meeting, Governor Abiodun highlighted the need for party members to adhere to the party’s constitution and be responsible for their words and actions. He emphasized that holding individuals accountable for their actions and statements is crucial in discouraging dishonesty.

Governor Abiodun pledged to ensure that Wale Adedayo, the impeached chairman, is held accountable for the false allegations he made against him. Abiodun stated, “There are two things; he lied against me as the governor, he lied against me as Dapo Abiodun, he spoilt my name, and he tried to incite the public against the government. Wale Adedayo has to answer all these allegations one after the other.”

Abiodun, who had known Adedayo for several years, clarified that his past support for Adedayo did not make him an enemy. However, he admitted that Adedayo’s unstable character led him to reconsider Adedayo’s suitability for the role of local government chairman.

The governor explained that local government funds are allocated for specific purposes, including salaries for healthcare workers, teachers, local government staff, and traditional rulers. Abiodun refuted Adedayo’s claim of funds diversion and cautioned against attempts to disrupt the state’s current peace.

The Chairman of APC in the local government, Chief Bayo Balogun, affirmed the party’s support for Governor Abiodun and criticized Adedayo for disregarding the party’s principles. Other APC members present at the meeting, Chief Ogundeko and Princess Osiyemi, condemned Adedayo’s actions, asserting that they did not represent the character of the local government’s people.

The meeting also featured the new chairman of the local government, Hon. Adetutu Elizabeth Oyesanya.