Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financial Markets

“Global Debt Soars to $307 Trillion, Defying Rising Rates – IIF Report”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Global debt has surged to a record $307 trillion in Q2 2023, defying rising interest rates that have tempered bank lending. The Institute of International Finance (IIF) reported this, citing substantial contributions from the United States and Japan. In the first half of 2023 alone, global debt in US dollars climbed by $10 trillion, marking a $100 trillion increase over the past decade.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This recent uptick has pushed the global debt-to-GDP ratio to 336% for the second consecutive quarter, following seven quarters of decline prior to 2023. Slower economic growth and a deceleration in price inflation were identified as key drivers behind this rise in debt ratios.

The IIF noted that the sudden surge in inflation was a major factor responsible for the prior decrease in debt ratios over the last two years. However, with wage and price pressures moderating (though not necessarily meeting targets), the IIF anticipates the debt-to-output ratio to exceed 337% by year-end.

Of the recent debt accumulation, more than 80% originated from developed nations, with the US, Japan, Britain, and France witnessing the largest increases. Among emerging markets, China, India, and Brazil stood out with significant debt rises.

The IIF warned that as interest rates and debt levels continue to climb, government interest expenses will follow suit, potentially straining domestic debts.

In emerging markets, household debt-to-GDP remains above pre-COVID-19 levels, primarily due to countries like China, Korea, and Thailand. Conversely, mature markets have seen this ratio drop to its lowest point in two decades within the first half of this year.

The report suggested that if inflation pressures persist in mature markets, particularly the US, household balance sheets could act as a buffer against further rate hikes.

Despite market expectations of no imminent rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, the target rate of 5.25% to 5.5% is predicted to remain in place at least until May of the following year. The continuation of high rates in the US could divert necessary investments away from riskier emerging markets toward the more stable developed world.

While the Fed is not expected to change rates at its upcoming meeting, it may signal openness to future rate hikes.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Intel Announces New Laptop Chip for On-device Generative AI
Next article
“US and Norway Unveil $70 Million Fund to Bolster African Agriculture”
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NIGCOMSAT and Thales Alenia Space Extend Agreement to Elevate Satellite Navigation in Africa via NIGCOMSAT-1R

Naija247news, New York -
In the wake of a successful Satellite Based Augmentation...

“US and Norway Unveil $70 Million Fund to Bolster African Agriculture”

Naija247news, New York -
In an unprecedented move, the United States and Norway...

Intel Announces New Laptop Chip for On-device Generative AI

Naija247news, New York -
Intel revealed on Tuesday that a forthcoming chip, set...

“Maritime Industry Explores Nuclear Power for Cleaner Shipping Solutions”

News Wire -
Maritime industry explores nuclear power for ships as technology...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NIGCOMSAT and Thales Alenia Space Extend Agreement to Elevate Satellite Navigation in Africa via NIGCOMSAT-1R

Science 0
In the wake of a successful Satellite Based Augmentation...

“US and Norway Unveil $70 Million Fund to Bolster African Agriculture”

Investing 0
In an unprecedented move, the United States and Norway...

Intel Announces New Laptop Chip for On-device Generative AI

Gadgets 0
Intel revealed on Tuesday that a forthcoming chip, set...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights