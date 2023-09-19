“Global Debt Soars to $307 Trillion, Defying Rising Rates – IIF Report”

Global debt has surged to a record $307 trillion in Q2 2023, defying rising interest rates that have tempered bank lending. The Institute of International Finance (IIF) reported this, citing substantial contributions from the United States and Japan. In the first half of 2023 alone, global debt in US dollars climbed by $10 trillion, marking a $100 trillion increase over the past decade.

This recent uptick has pushed the global debt-to-GDP ratio to 336% for the second consecutive quarter, following seven quarters of decline prior to 2023. Slower economic growth and a deceleration in price inflation were identified as key drivers behind this rise in debt ratios.

The IIF noted that the sudden surge in inflation was a major factor responsible for the prior decrease in debt ratios over the last two years. However, with wage and price pressures moderating (though not necessarily meeting targets), the IIF anticipates the debt-to-output ratio to exceed 337% by year-end.

Of the recent debt accumulation, more than 80% originated from developed nations, with the US, Japan, Britain, and France witnessing the largest increases. Among emerging markets, China, India, and Brazil stood out with significant debt rises.

The IIF warned that as interest rates and debt levels continue to climb, government interest expenses will follow suit, potentially straining domestic debts.

In emerging markets, household debt-to-GDP remains above pre-COVID-19 levels, primarily due to countries like China, Korea, and Thailand. Conversely, mature markets have seen this ratio drop to its lowest point in two decades within the first half of this year.

The report suggested that if inflation pressures persist in mature markets, particularly the US, household balance sheets could act as a buffer against further rate hikes.

Despite market expectations of no imminent rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, the target rate of 5.25% to 5.5% is predicted to remain in place at least until May of the following year. The continuation of high rates in the US could divert necessary investments away from riskier emerging markets toward the more stable developed world.

While the Fed is not expected to change rates at its upcoming meeting, it may signal openness to future rate hikes.