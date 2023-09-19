Menu
FAAN re-opens old MMA terminal to ease travel disruptions

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reopened an aspect of the international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos for the facilitation of passengers.

FAAN in a statement by its Director Public Affairs & Consumer Protection Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, said that the D-Wing of the terminal has been re-opened to international airlines for the movement of passengers.

FAAN said that the relocation of the airlines back to the old terminal received the approval of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo.

“The use of the D Wing for processing of passengers has since commenced. The old international terminal will be renovated in phases,” Yakubu-Funtua said.

FAAN had on September 8, 2023, under controversial circumstances, forcefully relocated the international airlines from the old terminal to the new Chinese terminal, citing the fire incident that razed a part of the old terminal for its action.

Keyamo had ordered airlines to relocate to the new terminal on October 1, 2023 but FAAN on Wednesday forcefully relocated the international carriers to the facility.(www.naija247news.com).

