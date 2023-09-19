Menu
Oil Markets

Exxon Mobil Commits to Increased Nigerian Oil Production, Eager to Attract Global Capital

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

In a significant development for Nigeria’s oil industry, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) has announced its commitment to ramping up oil production by nearly 40,000 barrels per day in the country. This strategic move is part of Exxon’s renewed investment efforts in Nigeria and was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Nigerian presidency, who referenced Exxon’s President of Global Upstream Operations.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu engaged in discussions with Exxon’s Liam Mallon during their meeting in New York on Monday, ahead of the U.N. General Assembly. The primary aim of this meeting was to draw global capital into Africa’s largest economy, as articulated by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale in a statement.

Nigeria’s state oil firm, NNPC Ltd., operates joint ventures and offshore production-sharing contracts with major oil companies, including Exxon. These partnerships account for over 80% of the country’s oil production. According to the statement, Exxon has made substantial progress in Nigeria, with plans for growth in production, particularly in deepwater operations.

While Exxon confirmed the talks with the Nigerian president, they refrained from disclosing further details.

Nigeria has experienced a notable increase in oil and condensates output, rising to 1.67 million barrels per day from just under a million in recent months. This improvement can be attributed to enhanced security measures in the oil-rich Niger River delta region. However, the country still faces challenges in its oil sector, such as large-scale theft and sabotage, despite enacting a groundbreaking oil bill two years ago to address regulatory uncertainties and attract investments.

President Tinubu expressed his commitment to resolving these outstanding issues and overcoming obstacles that hinder the flow of new and substantial capital into Nigeria’s energy industry. He emphasized his hands-on approach, stating, “The knotty issues require direct supervision on my part. Despite many contending obligations, I will sit down and oversee the process of removing these encumbrances.” Tinubu also asserted that Nigeria is now more prepared than ever for business opportunities.

